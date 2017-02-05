Bernardeschi: 'Viola shirt will matter'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi says his love for Fiorentina will be a key factor when it comes to deciding his future.

The 22-year-old has been one of the shining light's of the Viola's season to date, with his performances seeing him linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, the attacking midfielder praised the work being done at his current club, adding that he still believes the Florence side can secure Europa League qualification this campaign.

"This Fiorentina is the fruit of all the good work behind it," Bernardeschi began. "Usually and unfortunately, it will only be appreciated at the end.

"Around us and a lot of other young players is a project and that makes the difference.

"My future? My love for the purple shirt will weigh a lot on the balance of things. I believe we can make the Europa League."

Bernardeschi was then asked about his relationships with the two Coaches he has worked with at Fiorentina, Paulo Sousa and Vincenzo Montella.

"Sousa has helped me grow as a human being and as a professional, I will always thank him. With Montella, I had a classic Coach-player relationship."

Finally, the player revealed he would not be interested in looking for a transfer to China anytime soon.

"I like football, but not in China. For me it's to soon to think about a solution like that. Maybe when I am older who knows."

