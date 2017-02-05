Reina: 'We have great potential'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina says Napoli showed their great potential against Bologna, but warns against complacency.

Hat-tricks for both Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens, as well as a goal by Lorenzo Insigne, handed the Partenopei a 7-1 demolition of the Rossoblu last night and moved Maurizio Sarri's team up to second in Serie A.

"I think we played great football," the goalkeeper reflected to Premium Sport. "Against Bologna it is never easy, you always get tired playing here.

"We definitely showed we have great potential, but we need to get our heads down and work.

"I am the first one disappointed with the goal conceded, we need the right balance. Our solidity is important for us to stay up there."

Reina was then asked about the prospect of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, saying the tie represents 'a gift' for his team.

"First we have the match with Genoa, then we will think about that. For us, that tie is like a gift, because it is a historic match."

Finally, the 34-year-old said he would prefer a draw in tonight's match between Juventus and Inter and praised Napoli's medical staff for the recovery of Arkadiusz Milik.

"We cannot change the results of matches, but let's say a draw would not be bad.

"Milik's recovery has been exceptional, congratulations to all the medical staff. Soon he will be back on the pitch."

