Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s eight Serie A games, including Milan-Sampdoria, Genoa-Sassuolo and the Derby d’Italia Juventus v Inter.

We begin at 11.30 GMT with injury-ravaged Milan eager to turn things around as they host a Sampdoria side fresh from beating Roma 3-2.

At 14.00 GMT there are some intriguing clashes, as high-flying Atalanta host Cagliari and Genoa welcome Sassuolo in two fixtures that should provide plenty of goals.

Lazio visit Massimo Oddo’s Pescara, Torino are in Empoli and Gigi Del Neri’s Udinese go to his old club Chievo.

At 17.00 GMT, there’s a massive relegation showdown between Palermo and Crotone, two of the bottom three who have just started to pick up a little bit of momentum.

And at 19.45 GMT all eyes are on Turin for the epic Derby d’Italia. Juventus are on fine form and want to extend their lead at the top of the table, not to mention their remarkable home record.

Inter have won seven Serie A rounds in a row under Stefano Pioli and Mauro Icardi is eager to impress Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza in the stands.

