Line-ups: Milan-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Milan are forced to completely revamp their defence, as Juraj Kucka and Alessio Romagnoli are makeshift full-backs against Sampdoria.

It kicks off at San Siro at 11.30 GMT

The Rossoneri are going through a rough patch, scraping one point from the last three rounds and crashing out of the Coppa Italia against Juventus.

Giacomo Bonaventura’s season is over due to a muscular tear, while Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Riccardo Montolivo are also sidelined.

Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria are not 100 per cent fit either, so rather than give Leonel Vangioni his first start in a Milan jersey, Vincenzo Montella is turning Romagnoli and Kucka into makeshift full-backs.

Jose Ernesto Sosa steps in for Manuel Locatelli, hoping to bring more experience to the midfield, while Gerard Deulofeu gets his maiden start in the trident attack.

Lucas Ocampos arrived on transfer deadline day from Genoa and he’s on the bench today.

Sampdoria are fresh from a huge upset, fighting back twice to beat Roma in a 3-2 thriller last week.

Jacopo Sala is out injured, but Emiliano Viviano returns from a lengthy injury lay-off to start in goal.

Fabio Quagliarella and Luis Muriel lead the attack with support from Bruno Fernandes, but expect to see young hitman Patrik Schick contribute at some stage during the game.

Edgar Barreto was originally in the starting XI, but pulled out in the warm-up with a muscular problem, making way for Karol Linetty.

Sampdoria have not beaten Milan since August 2012, home and away in all competition, and lost the last four in a row.

Milan: Donnarumma; Kucka, Zapata, Paletta, Romagnoli; Pasalic, Sosa, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Storari, Lapadula, Honda, Ocampos, Mati Fernandez, Gomez, Poli, Abate, Vangioni, Locatelli, Calabria

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Linetty, Torreira, Praet; Bruno Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel

Sampdoria bench: Puggioni, Krapikas, Dodo, Alvarez, Schick, Barreto, Palombo, Pavlovic, Cigarini, Budimir, Tomic

