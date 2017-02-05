NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Milan confirm Caceres won't sign
By Football Italia staff

Milan confirmed that Martin Caceres turned down their contract proposal, so he’ll look to England or Russia next.

The Uruguay international has been a free agent since his deal with Juventus expired in June 2016 and has not played a competitive game for a year now.

He passed his extensive medical this week, but failed to agree personal terms.

There were reports over the last couple of days that negotiations were hitting problems and this morning Milan TV confirmed the move was off.

Caceres wanted €1.5m for six months and the Rossoneri were proposing at most half of that.

Now the versatile defender is expected to fly to London for talks with Premier League clubs, having already failed to agree personal terms with Crystal Palace last week.

Lokomotiv Moscow are another option, according to Tuttosport, offering €1.5m per season on a two-year contract.

