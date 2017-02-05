Quagliarella: 'Cheering on Donnarumma'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella complimented Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. “He’s an extraordinary player and we’re from the same town.”

Sampdoria visit Milan in today’s early Serie A kick-off, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We want to improve our away record and it’ll be a great test against a side like Milan,” the Blucerchiati striker told Mediaset Premium.

“I hope to interrupt my own goal drought. I think I run more now than when I was younger, as I am always ready to help my teammates.

“I am cheering on Donnarumma, as he is an extraordinary player and we are from the same town. Every time I see him, he seems to get stronger.”

They both hail from Castellmmare di Stabia, near Naples, albeit 16 years apart.

