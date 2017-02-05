Barzagli out of Juventus-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli has been sent home due to flu symptoms, so he won’t feature as Juventus host Inter this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The defender had been in doubt, as Coach Max Allegri confirmed he had a temperature over the last few days.

Barzagli did not train yesterday and this morning woke up still feeling unwell.

Juve have sent him home, so Stephan Lichtsteiner is expected to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

It’ll keep the all-star approach shown by Max Allegri in recent outings, with Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Miralem Pjanic together.

Mario Lemina is the only injury absentee, though Hernanes has been left out during negotiations with Hebei China Fortune.

Inter have a full squad to choose from, as Stefano Pioli seeks an eighth consecutive Serie A victory.

The Nerazzurri had won nine in a row in all competition before Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

It’s likely he will continue with three at the back, including Gary Medel, while Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic support Mauro Icardi.

Another option would be adding Joao Mario to a trio backing Icardi and playing a four-man defence.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Benatia, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rincon, Sturaro, Mandragora, Marchisio, Pjaca

Inter (probable): Handanovic; Murillo, Miranda, Medel; Candreva, Gagliardini, Kondogbia, D'Ambrosio; Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Santon, Ansaldi, Nagatomo, Joao Mario, Banega, Biabiany, Palacio, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

