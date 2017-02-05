Samp plunge Milan into crisis

By Football Italia staff

Decimated Milan were plunged into crisis by a shock home defeat to Sampdoria, while Jose Sosa was sent off late on.

Vincenzo Montella had to completely revamp his defence due to a spate of injuries, but the performance was overall very poor.

Luis Muriel converted the decisive penalty and Gianluca Lapadula wasted a great chance to equalise at the death.

Sosa saw red in stoppages as San Siro jeers rained down on the Rossoneri.

For the Blucerchiati, it’s their second consecutive victory after beating Roma 3-2 and their first win over Milan since 2012.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A action unfolds on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.