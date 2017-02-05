NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Samp plunge Milan into crisis
By Football Italia staff

Decimated Milan were plunged into crisis by a shock home defeat to Sampdoria, while Jose Sosa was sent off late on.

Vincenzo Montella had to completely revamp his defence due to a spate of injuries, but the performance was overall very poor.

Luis Muriel converted the decisive penalty and Gianluca Lapadula wasted a great chance to equalise at the death.

Sosa saw red in stoppages as San Siro jeers rained down on the Rossoneri.

For the Blucerchiati, it’s their second consecutive victory after beating Roma 3-2 and their first win over Milan since 2012.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A action unfolds on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies