NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Parolo poker in Pescara!
By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo scored an incredible four goals – three of them headers – as Lazio swept Pescara aside in a 6-2 thriller, including a parried penalty.

It was a truly bizarre and thoroughly entertaining match at the Stadio Adriatico, which saw midfielder Parolo score as many goals as he’d had throughout all of last season.

The Delfini also squandered their fifth penalty out of seven taken this term.

Pescara had fought back from 2-0 down to equalise, but the Aquile eventually ran riot.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies