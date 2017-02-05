Parolo poker in Pescara!

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo scored an incredible four goals – three of them headers – as Lazio swept Pescara aside in a 6-2 thriller, including a parried penalty.

It was a truly bizarre and thoroughly entertaining match at the Stadio Adriatico, which saw midfielder Parolo score as many goals as he’d had throughout all of last season.

The Delfini also squandered their fifth penalty out of seven taken this term.

Pescara had fought back from 2-0 down to equalise, but the Aquile eventually ran riot.

