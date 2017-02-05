Gomez double inspires Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez continues to inspire Atalanta with a sensational early brace to give Cagliari no chance.

The little Argentine scored two goals in Bergamo, one of them a stunning curler into the far top corner that swept away the cobwebs.

Cagliari rarely seemed to trouble the hosts, who are marching towards a possible Europa League place.

