NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Torino regrets in Empoli
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti’s early volley was cancelled out with the aid of a puddle and Iago Falque’s penalty was saved in a 1-1 draw at Empoli.

The Granata continue their negative streak and will have regrets after wasting yet another spot-kick this season.

Joe Hart was caught out by a back-pass getting stuck in standing water, allowing Manuel Pucciarelli to pounce for the equaliser.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies