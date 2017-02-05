Torino regrets in Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti’s early volley was cancelled out with the aid of a puddle and Iago Falque’s penalty was saved in a 1-1 draw at Empoli.

The Granata continue their negative streak and will have regrets after wasting yet another spot-kick this season.

Joe Hart was caught out by a back-pass getting stuck in standing water, allowing Manuel Pucciarelli to pounce for the equaliser.

