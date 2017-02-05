NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Sassuolo conquer Genoa
By Football Italia staff

A Lorenzo Pellegrini volley proved decisive to give Sassuolo a much-needed victory at Marassi, plunging Genoa further down the table.

The Neroverdi continue their revival in this second half of the season and leapfrog the Grifone in the standings.

It was the first ever Serie A Sassuolo victory at Marassi after one point from three previous attempts.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies