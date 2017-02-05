Sassuolo conquer Genoa

By Football Italia staff

A Lorenzo Pellegrini volley proved decisive to give Sassuolo a much-needed victory at Marassi, plunging Genoa further down the table.

The Neroverdi continue their revival in this second half of the season and leapfrog the Grifone in the standings.

It was the first ever Serie A Sassuolo victory at Marassi after one point from three previous attempts.

