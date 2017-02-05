NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Chievo keep Udinese out
By Football Italia staff

Bostjan Cesar was sent off and a late fingertip save rescued a point for Chievo, as Udinese had the better chances to win.

It was a fairly dire mid-table tussle at the rain-soaked Stadio Bentegodi in Verona.

The highlight of the match was a flying Stefano Sorrentino fingertip save to turn Ali Adnan’s header out from under the crossbar.

Uncompromising Chievo defender Cesar also saw red late on for a second bookable offence.

