Giampaolo: 'Prestige to beat Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo can’t help but be satisfied after Sampdoria beat Milan. “It doesn’t happen every day to win at San Siro.”

The Luis Muriel penalty made the difference in a 1-0 result and was their second consecutive victory after beating Roma 3-2.

“It doesn’t happen every day to win at San Siro, above all if you’re not in charge of a big club,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s a great victory, one that brings us prestige. This also adds confidence to a young squad that wants to improve and grow.

“Milan forced us to play a different game to what we usually do and we ran into more difficulties than we had expected before kick-off.

“Samp played very well in defence and everyone sacrificed themselves for the team. We did well to stay united and not lose our shape.

“Muriel is very strong, as he can open up the game with a move that nobody else can think of. His future depends on him, not me. He seems to be on the right track.”

Is it true that Giampaolo was an option for the Milan bench over the summer?

“It’s all talk, but I do thank Adriano Galliani for expressing his admiration for my work.”

