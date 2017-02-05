Report: Hernanes to Hebei Fortune

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are on the verge of selling Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune for up to €11m, claim multiple reports.

Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium are confident the deal will go through tomorrow.

The Bianconeri hinted as much when the midfielder was left out of the squad for tonight’s Serie A showdown with Inter in Turin.

It’s believed the move is worth €8-9m plus performance-related bonuses for a maximum fee of €11m.

Hernanes would receive a two-year contract worth €8m per season in the Chinese Super League.

Last night his agent Joseph Lee declared “we do not have any type of agreement with Hebei Fortune. The important thing is for Hernanes to play, it doesn’t matter whether it’s at Juve, in China or elsewhere.”

The former Lazio and Inter midfielder has also been dropped from Juve’s Champions League squad list.

