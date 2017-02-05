Inzaghi 'lucky to have Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi says he is lucky to coach his Lazio players after their 6-2 thrashing of Pescara.

The Biancocelesti recovered from the disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead to run riot in the second half, eventually running out easy winners.

"We had a difficult moment, but then we recovered and made the match ours," Inzaghi commented at the Stadio Adriatico. "We had a look at ourselves at the end of the first half and we began to play again as we know we can.

"We did well and deserved the victory. We have 43 points and there are four or five we have lost along the way. I am happy to coach this team."

Marco Parolo was the undisputed man of the match against the Delfini, scoring four of his side's six goals.

"I have congratulated Parolo. For us, he is a very important player as well as the goals.

"He has always scored, this year a little less but today he balanced things up."

Inzaghi then played down talk of Lazio finishing in Serie A's top three and qualifying for the Champions League.

"Champions League? We need to stay high up in the table, I have been lucky to find boys here who are ready to do the job.

"We want to stay high up and we want Europe."

Finally, the Coach said that his team cannot afford to lose focus on their League campaign, despite the prospect of a Coppa Italia semi-final with arch-rivals Roma on the horizon.

"We know how much that match means to people, but we have three matches with Milan, Empoli and Udinese coming up. They are three matches that we cannot slip up."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.