Gasperini: 'Atalanta keep dreaming'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini has no intention of clipping Atalanta’s wings after another confident victory over Cagliari. “We’ll keep dreaming.”

The Orobici swept Cagliari aside 2-0 with an early Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez brace, putting them joint fifth with Inter ahead of tonight’s Derby d’Italia.

“Safety has been locked up for a few weeks now, so as long as we remain in the top places, we’ll keep dreaming,” Gasp told Sky Sport Italia.

“Of course there will be some difficult games coming up and wins like the one today count for a lot. We are experiencing a campaign that you don’t get to enjoy very often, so when you’re in the midst of it, you can’t rest on your laurels. We want to keep this magnificent season going.”

Atalanta are almost entirely built of young players from the youth academy, so their success is also good for Italian football.

“Clearly we want to hold on to our current position. The performances from my young players have been excellent, otherwise we wouldn’t be this high up the standings.

“(Italy CT Giampiero) Ventura said he’d call a few of the lads and, once they are in that Azzurri arena, they can hope to stay there.

“I want to compliment Bryan Cristante, as he had disappeared for a while after Milan and Benfica, but I immediately got a good impression of his abilities. He may well be the next gem to emerge from Bergamo.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.