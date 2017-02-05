NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Del Neri: 'A hard-fought match'
By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri was happy with Udinese's aggression during their 'hard-fought' goalless draw with Chievo.

The two teams, comfortably ensconced in mid-table, were forced to settle for a share of the points in a low-key encounter in Verona.

"It was a hard-fought match, on a difficult pitch," Del Neri replied when asked to assess his players' performance.

"The team fought to win points, playing a high-level match. Sometimes you need to know how to be satisfied, but we did some good things.

"We managed to avoid conceding a goal in the first minutes. We can still improve our attention but I liked our aggression."

Udinese are 12th in Serie A with 29 points from their 23 matches played.

