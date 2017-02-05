NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Liveblog: Juventus v Inter
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Derby d’Italia, as Juventus and Inter go on the attack for points, prestige and revenge.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And keep a closer eye on the stats as it all unfolds using our Live Scores Service.

The bitter rivalry between these clubs only intensifies with each passing year, particularly since the Calciopoli scandal of 2006.

Inter accused Juve of ‘robbing’ titles, while Juve claim the Nerazzurri hierarchy were guilty of much the same thing and should not have received the 2005-06 Scudetto.

This season, Inter stunned Juve 2-1 at San Siro with Frank de Boer’s only highlight, so the Turin giants are out to prove a point.

