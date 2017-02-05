Rastelli: 'Early goal killed us'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli admits Cagliari's plans against Atalanta were ruined by conceding an early goal.

Despite their comfortable mid-table position in Serie A, the Sardinians have now lost 10 of their 12 League matches away from home this season.

"Conceding a goal after five minutes ruined our plans," the Rossoblu Coach reflected after the 2-0 defeat to Europa League-chasing La Dea.

"Atalanta played with determination. For us, everything became very difficult after they made it 2-0.

"In the second half, especially in the first part of it, we played well, but then Atalanta came back into it and controlled it until the end."

Cagliari's next League assignment is a home clash with champions Juventus, before away trips to Sampdoria and Crotone.

