'Oddo will stay at Pescara'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani insists Massimo Oddo will remain as Coach for as long as he is in charge of the club.

The Delfini are marooned to the bottom of the Serie A table, suffered a 6-2 home defeat by Lazio today and appear almost certain to make an immediate return to the second tier of Italian football.

Protests against Sebastiani's leadership took place following the match at the Stadio Adriatico, provoking the club chief to react angrily and threaten to leave himself at the end of the season.

"At the end of the year I will draw some conclusions because, since my doctor didn't order me to be President of Pescara, I might even decide to leave," he told reporters.

"It is a club that is well-run, not damaged. If I do that [leave], it will be down to someone else to lead Pescara into next season.

"We will see whether other people know what to do, I'm sure they'll do better than me.

"Oddo will stay as Coach for as long as I am President, so until the end of the season.

"Then, if and when others come in [for the presidency] we will discuss it and see what there is to do."

