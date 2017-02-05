Line-ups: Juventus-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Juventus stick with the ‘Fab Five’ system as they host a revamped and on form Inter in the fascinating Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table, but face a side that already beat them 2-1 at San Siro this season in Frank de Boer’s lone real highlight.

Max Allegri’s men are currently on an all-time Serie A record run of 27 consecutive home victories and are unbeaten in Turin in all competition since September 2015 (W33 D7).

Stefano Pioli has revitalised the squad, steering them to seven top flight wins on the bounce and it was nine in a row in all competition until Tuesday’s 2-1 Coppa Italia quarter-final loss to Lazio.

Juve seem to have settled with their new 4-2-3-1 formation, which includes the ‘Fab Five’ of Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain.

Pipita has scored in each of his last six Juve appearances. He also has a good record against Inter, netting five in all competition.

There was the possibility of returning to 3-5-2 this evening, but Andrea Barzagli has been ruled out by flu symptoms, so Stephan Lichtsteiner steps in at right-back.

Mario Lemina is the only other player unavailable, along with Hernanes, who is on the verge of a move to Hebei China Fortune.

Despite their impressive current form, Inter make changes to their set-up and field a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Gary Medel is in the three-man defence, Antonio Candreva and Danilo D’Ambrosio take the wings with Geoffrey Kondogbia benched.

Ivan Perisic and Joao Mario fan out behind hitman Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine particularly loves facing Juventus, scoring seven goals past them in eight meetings – three of those at the Juventus Stadium.

Joao Mario and Ever Banega are therefore benched with Gary Medel replacing Jeison Murillo as the centre-back.

The referee this evening is Nicola Rizzoli and it’s wet and windy in Turin.

There is going to be a very special guest, as Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte and his brother will be in the stands.

This is the 168th Serie A meeting between Inter and Juventus. So far the Bianconeri have won 79, drawn 42 and lost 46.

Since 2005, Inter have managed just one Serie A victory in Turin, a 3-1 result in November 2012, along with three draws and six defeats.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Benatia, Rugani, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rincon, Sturaro, Mandragora, Marchisio, Pjaca

Inter: Handanovic; Murillo, Miranda, Medel; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, D'Ambrosio; Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Santon, Ansaldi, Nagatomo, Kondogbia, Banega, Biabiany, Palacio, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

