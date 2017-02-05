NEWS
Sunday February 5 2017
Palermo win Crotone six-pointer
By Football Italia staff

Palermo finally earned their first home win of the season and took down 10-man Crotone to give themselves some hope of survival.

Without a win this evening, the Sicilians would surely have been staring into the abyss of Serie B.

Instead, new Coach Diego Lopez is giving them some momentum, four points in two rounds.

It’s particularly precious against fellow strugglers Crotone and an Ilija Nestorovski goal proved decisive before Lorenzo Crisetig saw red.

