Pioli: 'Inter prove ourselves with Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli warns Inter “want to prove we are up to the task” in their trip to Juventus. “It’s impossible not to feel the importance of the Derby d’Italia.”

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

“We want to show all our potential, to take on strong opponents and prove we are up to the task,” the Coach told Inter Channel.

“Clearly it’s important, as this is the Derby d’Italia, but there are still only three points up for grabs just like every other game. We have a clear objective in our minds. It’s not easy to achieve it, as those in front of us are moving quickly, but we have to keep this streak going.

“It’s impossible not to feel the importance of this match for the fans, as everyone is talking about it. We have prepared well and want to give our best.”

