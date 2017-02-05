Chiellini: 'Impressed by Icardi'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been impressed by the new-look Inter and the way Mauro Icardi tracks back.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

“It’s not a crossroads, but it is a big game, an historically significant fixture that feels like a Scudetto battle,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia and Inter Channel.

“It’ll be a super match worth three points and can give consistency to our performances.

“When watching Inter this season, I was really impressed by Icardi tracking back against Chievo to win the ball. That shows you what attitude Inter have now.

“As for us, we’ve just got to keep on doing what we’re doing.”

Do Juventus want revenge for the 2-1 defeat at San Siro earlier this season?

“With all due respect, we care very little about that game. We are interested in the present.”

