Ausilio: 'Murillo on Mandzukic'

By Football Italia staff

Director Piero Ausilio reveals some tactical nuances against Juventus and assures Inter “will make sure we’re respected.”

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, click here for the liveblog.

“I haven’t figured out what system we’re using either! I’m kidding, we start with four, as Jeison Murillo will gravitate towards Mario Mandzukic,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“In truth it’s all about having the right attitude, as systems are mainly only of interest to journalists. We’re coming off seven consecutive Serie A victories and achieved that by taking it one game at a time. This is a difficult match, but we’ll make sure we’re respected.

“We’ll try for the Champions League and tonight’s match can help us in that run. We’ve got a slight advantage, as all the head-to-heads are going to be on home turf, including against Atalanta. In Italy, the danger is there from every opponent, so we have to be wary.

“We have done well so far because we’ve taken it one game at a time and want to continue like that.”

Ausilio was also asked about Tuttosport’s claims Inter are offering Antonio Conte €60m over four years to join them next season.

“We were reading today’s papers and Stefano Pioli said he’ll renew if we offer him €50m over four years…”

