Marotta: 'Hernanes to China tomorrow'

By Football Italia staff

Beppe Marotta confirmed Juventus will sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune tomorrow and told off Paulo Dybala for refusing to shake Max Allegri’s hand.

The Derby d’Italia with Inter kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, click here for the liveblog.

“Tomorrow morning we have a meeting and will try to conclude the deal for Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune,” confessed the director general to Mediaset Premium.

“The Derby d’Italia has always been a big fixture and it’s an important test to consolidate what we’ve done so far.”

Dybala was caught on camera last week refusing to shake Coach Allegri’s hand as he was substituted.

“We did point out to Dybala what happened, but these things happen and are part of the football world. He was the first to realise he mustn’t repeat a gesture like that, but we did not blow it out of proportion.”

Juventus were interested in signing Icardi last summer before they put down €90m to get Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.

“Icardi is a good player, who deserves to be the absolute first choice at Inter. We too have some excellent players, which doesn’t mean we don’t admire players in other teams, such as Icardi.”

