Conte: 'Raised my voice with Costa'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte described how he turned Chelsea from “ugly ducklings into a swan” and why he “raised my voice” to get Diego Costa in line.

The former Italy Coach is in Turin this evening and in the stands for Juventus v Inter, but also spoke to Sky Sport Italia about life in the Premier League.

Conte was asked about the incident during yesterday’s win over Arsenal in which he practically hauled assistant Angelo Alessio off the bench by his coat.

“When I see something that isn’t going right, I am capable of murdering anyone!” laughed the Coach.

“I was angry because Kante was supposed to track back in place of Moses, who had gone into the box to mark the sixth Arsenal man on the corner. He didn’t do that and I took it out on Alessio. He’s been my right hand man and thus, unfortunately, my victim for many years.

“Kante is extraordinary. He brings a lot of quantity, ok, but what quality too. Even if he should improve in his build-up play. His first pass is always horizontal and he needs to make that vertical. I was just like him, so I do understand.

“He’s a really good lad, always helping his teammates. He’s been a great buy, though he’s often tired by the time he gets to the goal. He’s still young and can improve.”

Chelsea have been unstoppable since moving to a 3-4-3 system.

“I have blind faith in what I do,” continued Conte. “We had won the first three games, but I didn’t like the performances. It was a delicate time, but not dramatic.

“Looking at last season, when Chelsea had practically the same players, you cannot immediately transform from ugly ducking into a swan. At the end of the day we found our balance. The blind faith in my ideas helped. I made some strong choices.”

With a nine-point lead at the top, has Conte got the Premier League in the bag?

“There is no one particular team that worries me more. The experience of being a player really helps. I won the Champions League, but I also lost other finals and that made me more determined to win.

“You can’t talk about the title yet, as anything could still happen. Just look at us, Chelsea were struggling at the start and turned the whole season around. We’ve got to stay calm.

“Today Manchester City beat Swansea with two minutes to go and I would’ve preferred that game end in a draw.”

Eden Hazard scored a spectacular solo effort against Arsenal, dribbling past several defenders – including one twice.

“He has incredible talent and really balances the phases of the game.”

Finally, Conte was asked about the row with Costa which saw the striker dropped for a few matches.

“I was very clear with him and raised my voice: and the player understood. Now everything is perfect.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.