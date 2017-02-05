Juan Cuadrado’s scorcher was the decisive moment in the Derby d’Italia, as Juventus ended the Inter run of victories.
The Colombian smashed on the half-volley into the top corner, while Samir Handanovic also fingertipped Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic efforts on to the crossbar.
It was a very fiery encounter in Turin and Ivan Perisic eventually saw red for dissent deep into stoppages, while Mauro Icardi had first half penalty appeals for a Mario Mandzukic tackle.
The Nerazzurri saw their seven-round winning streak come to a close, but it was the 28th consecutive Serie A home victory for the Old Lady.
