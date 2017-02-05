Cuadrado decides Derby d'Italia

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado’s scorcher was the decisive moment in the Derby d’Italia, as Juventus ended the Inter run of victories.

The Colombian smashed on the half-volley into the top corner, while Samir Handanovic also fingertipped Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic efforts on to the crossbar.

It was a very fiery encounter in Turin and Ivan Perisic eventually saw red for dissent deep into stoppages, while Mauro Icardi had first half penalty appeals for a Mario Mandzukic tackle.

The Nerazzurri saw their seven-round winning streak come to a close, but it was the 28th consecutive Serie A home victory for the Old Lady.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.