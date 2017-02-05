Pjanic: 'Juve opened up a gap'

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic celebrated Juventus “opening up a bigger gap from one of the favourites” after beating Inter 1-0.

Juan Cuadrado’s ferocious half-volley proved the only goal in Turin this evening.

“It was a good game against a strong side. We wanted this victory and we’re happy,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve opened up a bigger gap from one of the favourites, so we’re happy and will carry on like this. It’s a long road, but we are doing very well.

“We can all score in this system, as there is so much quality. Cuadrado scored a wonderful goal, we kept a clean sheet and are therefore doubly content.

“Napoli play beautiful football and deserve compliments, but we have to focus on ourselves. We are top of the table and, if we win them all, we will certainly be champions.”

