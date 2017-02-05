Allegri: 'Like a Champions semi-final'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri said the Derby d’Italia was “worthy of a Champions League semi-final” after Juventus saw off Inter 1-0.

Juan Cuadrado got the only goal of the Derby d’Italia just before half-time, a scorching half-volley into the top corner, but the hosts also hit the crossbar twice.

“It was a match of a very high quality, worthy of the Champions League semi-final both in terms of individual talent and overall performance,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“At times we weren’t very organised and got caught on the counter, but we created several chances to take the lead and then finish it off. We hardly allowed Inter any opportunities at all.

“Fortunately for us, Inter had a rough start to the season, otherwise they’d be up there challenging for the Scudetto.

“Joao Mario was moving around on our right and it became three against two. We had prepared to press high on Antonio Candreva, but Alex Sandro was going down there both when he was and wasn’t there. We corrected it in the second half and did better.

“We have to tip our hats to Inter, as they play very good football and there were moments in which they could’ve scored.”

Paulo Dybala this time embraced Allegri as he was substituted, after refusing to shake his hand last week, but there was still trouble for the Coach.

“Lichtsteiner had already come off upset. I can have one grumpy player per weekend, not two! I interpreted his expression badly. I saw Stephan fall and thought he was injured, but he was telling me that he felt fine to continue.”

This was yet another victory for the ‘Fab Five’ system with all their attacking stars together.

“What counts is the attitude you take on the pitch, not the specific systems. I hear talk of systems, but if I have players with these characteristics, we can play this way, otherwise we can’t. I think reducing it to numbers isn’t very accurate.

“By the end of the season we’ll have the real Claudio Marchisio back, as don’t forget he recovered from a very serious knee injury.”

