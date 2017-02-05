Icardi in Rizzoli row

By Football Italia staff

There was tension at the final whistle of the Derby d’Italia and Mauro Icardi could be in trouble after kicking a ball just past the referee’s head.

Juventus earned a 1-0 victory, but Inter were furious at two penalty incidents that were waved away in the first half.

Ivan Perisic was sent off for dissent deep into stoppages.

At the final whistle, Icardi kicked the ball and it flashed just past referee Nicola Rizzoli’s head.

Rizzoli was seen clearly on camera turning and asking: ‘Who kicked that ball?’

If video evidence is used, it could warrant a fine or even a ban for the Nerazzurri striker.

It also remains to be seen how long Perisic will be suspended for, as much will depend on what is in the referee’s report.

