Sunday February 5 2017
Gagliardini: 'Inter proved ourselves'
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini has “regrets” after Inter lost 1-0 to Juventus. “We proved that we can fight it out with the best team in Italy.”

Juan Cuadrado’s ferocious half-volley just before the break proved the decisive moment in this Derby d’Italia.

“We have regrets, because we proved that we can fight it out with the best team in Italy,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We could’ve been more concentrated on the goal, but we had our chances and didn’t make the most of them. I had a few as well.

“We were coming off seven consecutive Serie A victories and gave a good account of ourselves. We proved that we can stay among the top three.”

