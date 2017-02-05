Post new comment

As this weekend’s biggest match approached, the talk centred around how Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi were the men to watch. After 22 rounds, the duo sat alongside Edin Dzeko atop the Serie A Capocannoniere chart with 15 goals, their form even prompting Argentina national team boss Edgardo Bauza to make the trip to Turin for Juventus v Inter.

While their goals have been crucial, those looking closer at the recent form of the bitter rivals would also have noted the impact of the men on the sidelines. Stefano Pioli has inspired a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri, his team arriving after seven consecutive league wins and looking much more cohesive, threatening and dangerous than they ever had under his predecessor Frank de Boer.

The same could also be said of Max Allegri. Following the comprehensive defeat at the hands of Fiorentina, the Juve boss has received much praise for his decision to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation that saw the Bianconeri adopt the confident attacking mindset that was so clearly absent at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Pioli blinked first here, altering his own tactical set-up to deploy a three-man defence, but that unit had coped well and Inter were proving they were as good as their results had indicated. However, as half-time approached it would be another South American who stepped up to put the highly-touted Argentinians into the shade. The Nerazzurri half-cleared a corner, only to see the ball fall to Juan Cuadrado and the Colombian delivered a genuine masterpiece.

He despatched a perfectly struck volley into the back of the net, a goal that deserves to be in the conversation when the Goal of the Season is eventually decided. Clearly delighted, the on-loan Chelsea man danced with joy in celebration, but when action resumed after the break it was another player in black and white who came to the fore.

Substitutions came and went, prompting subtle tactical changes for Allegri and Pioli as each Coach sought a solution to the problems they faced, but this Derby d’Italia was not decided by their constant tinkering. Indeed, Juventus would not have secured their 28th consecutive home victory and further stretched their lead at the top of the table without the outstanding performance of Giorgio Chiellini.

Time and again Inter drove the Bianconeri backwards, often maintaining possession for long periods, but occasionally breaking at speed when the opportunity presented itself, only to find the Juve No.3 standing firmly in their way. He repelled every attack in his usual robust and uncompromising style, booked for an overly aggressive challenge on Roberto Gagliardini, but otherwise timing each intervention perfectly as he repeatedly took the ball away at crucial moments.

“The opposition hate me because I am well aware that at times I can be an irritating player,” Chiellini said in the days leading up to the game, and a number of Inter players almost certainly did despise him as they left Turin.

