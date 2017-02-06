Mrs.Totti: 'Spalletti row over'

By Football Italia staff

Ilary Blasi, wife of Francesco Totti has revealed that she has patched up her relationship with Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti.

The 35-year old model and actress publicly attacked her husband's boss on TV last September, but has now revealed that the row is water under the bridge.

She also revealed her opinion that 'Totti is finished', however her other half has previously indicated otherwise.

"Spalletti has forgiven me,” Blasi told Che Tempo Che Fa.

"I hear it said that Totti needs to keep playing until he’s 70 but now it is time to say enough.

"Now he has finished, he has turned forty.

"Will he go play overseas? This choice is only up to him, not me. We talk about it, but in the end we will remain in Rome, because here things are really good."

Blasi then revealed that her husband played a practical joke on her after he received a bouquet of roses from Diego Maradona.

"When Maradona sent a bouquet of roses to Francesco, he brought them home and pretended they were a gift for me!

"Of course it was a joke, then I learned the truth."

