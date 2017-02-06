Sanchez: 'My perfect new role'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina's Carlos Sanchez has revealed his happiness in his 'perfect' new defensive role in the team.

The 31-year-old is naturally a midfielder, but has impressed in the Viola backline with a string of confident performances.

"People are happy about my grit and determination? That’s great, really great,” Sanchez told Corriere Fiorentino.

"Football is joy and the affection of the Viola fans pushes me to give even more. I can not wait to play the next game to go up even further in their estimation.

"I was left out of a few games, and the Coach asked me one morning: ‘How do you feel about playing in defence?’ ‘What's the problem?', I replied.

"And from there it all started: I trained alongside Gonzalo and then the match against Juventus, well, it was beautiful.

"After the victory I called [Juan] Cuadrado because I wanted to enjoy the moment, but he was sad, but I wasn’t mad about it. There’s never a lack of respect between friends."

How does the former Aston Villa man feel about his placement in defence?

"It's perfect. The key thing is to be useful to the team and to feel important. I don’t score goals like [Gonzalo] Higuain, but he would not play well in the Fiorentina defence either!

"So far I have always enjoyed it, during the game with Napoli I suffered against [Lorenzo] Insigne, but who wouldn’t have struggled against a player so fast?"

