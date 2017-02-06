Sanchez: 'No Dzeko fear'

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Sanchez provides fighting talk ahead of Tuesday's match with Roma, saying 'Why should I have any fear' of striker Edin Dzeko?

On loan from Aston Villa, the 31-year-old is yet to tie up his future, but has settled in to his new role in the heart of the defence.

But how long does he want to stay in Florence?

"A long, long time indeed," the Colombian continued in an interview with Corriere Fiorentino.

"I called [Juan] Cuadrado this summer (we’ve known each other since we were little, and he’s like a brother to me) to ask him to describe Florence to me, but in my heart I had already decided.

"Fiorentina are a well-known team, the stadium is beautiful and they play good football. What more could I want?

"My story here began in a fantastic way: I scored the winning goal against Chievo, on the night we celebrated 90 years of Fiorentina. It gave me huge satisfaction.

"But I'm on loan from Aston Villa and only my agent speaks about the transfer market. I wait for the call of Corvino and meanwhile I’m concentrating on winning games."

His coversion into a central defender in the Fiorentina side will see him face Edin Dzeko when the Viola take on Roma on Tuesday. The striker has already plundered 15 Serie A goals, so is Sanchez scared to take him on?

"Who, me? Why should I be? I've marked [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho and a thousand others, I think I can do well against Roma.

"Sure, they are strong. But to beat us they will have to play a great game."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.