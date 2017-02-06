Gonzalo to replace Manolas?

By Football Italia staff

Roma could move for Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez as a replacement for Kostas Manolas, according to reports.

The Viola captain’s current deal expires in the summer and is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Talks seem to have broken down between the two parties, with the player’s agent claiming that the club are uninterested in working towards a new agreement.

Inter were said to be interested in the 32-year-old centreback, but should Manolas make the move from Roma, Italian newspaper Leggo suggest that Gonzalo could join Luciano Spalletti’s side.

The same report suggests that the Argentine would require a salary of €1.5m per season, but all depends on whether Fiorentina are willing to offer a resolution to the situation.

Gonzalo joined Fiorentina along with Borja Valero from Villarreal back in 2012, and has since made 190 appearances, scoring 24 goals.

