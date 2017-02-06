Hernanes deal imminent

By Football Italia staff

Details have emerged over the deal that will see Hernanes join Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian is expected to sign today, with Juve director general Beppe Marotta admitting as much to reporters before the game with Inter on Sunday evening.

The Italian newspaper reports that the Bianconeri will receive €9m outright and €2m in bonus-related payments from the Chinese side, with the player set to receive €6-7m per season.

Hernanes will join Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho at Hebei with former Manchester City Coach Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, and will see a rise in salary of €3-4m per year.

Such a deal will see the Bianconeri recoup almost the same amount payed for the midfielder when he joined the club from Inter in summer 2015.

