Monday February 6 2017
Salah to miss Fiorentina clash
By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah is reportedly out of Tuesday night’s clash between Roma and former side Fiorentina.

The winger is returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, where his Egypt side lost to Cameroon in the final of the competition on Sunday evening.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Salah will not be expected to report for training with his domestic side until Wednesday.

Coach Luciano Spalletti also looks unlikely to have Thomas Vermaelen available, with the defender suffering a fresh injury setback.

The Belgian has spent no less than five separate spells on the sidelines since joining the club from Barcelona in the summer.

Reports suggest that the former Arsenal man now has a problem with his hand, and the Giallorossi defence is likely to consist of Kostas Manolas, Federico Fazio and Antonio Rudiger.

