Vecino: Bad memories at Roma

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino revealed bad memories at Roma from back when he was playing at Empoli.

The Uruguayan spoke about a variety of topics before his side take on the Giallorossi, but believes his side can win on Tuesday.

"Going to Roma brings back bad memories," Vecino revealed to Il Messaggero.

"On January 20, 2015, when I played at Empoli, we were eliminated from the Coppa Italia thanks to a non-existent penalty. How many controversies?..."

The Viola went down 4-1 at the Olimpico back in March last season, but has Paulo Sousa's side improved since then?

"The game tomorrow? We are better than we were a year ago but Roma also seem better to me, they are very strong.

"The home fixture saw us release our potential, and we showed we can win against everyone. We believe we can win tomorrow.

"Unfortunately up to now we have been inconsistent and not just from game to game, but also during the course of the same match. We must improve a lot.

"What do I recommend to Totti? He's fine physically and I see him happy, I would tell him: ‘Francesco, please, do not stop.'"

Vecino has worked under Maurizio Sarri whilst on loan at Empoli, what does he think to rumours he may replace Sousa in the summer?

"Sousa has helped me so much to grow, the fact that he was a great midfielder helps me even further.

"I hope that he stays, but I worked with Sarri and I can say that he proved his value. These two are the most important Coaches of my career.

"Interest from Napoli in the summer? I just renewed, and I'm fine in Florence."

Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa have been attracting attention with fine performances, so how does the midfielder rate his teammates?

"The first is a reality, he is doing very well. The second has great potential and is helping us out a lot. He just needs to continue.

"Can we win the Europa League? It's always been our goal, we are aware that we can do it."

