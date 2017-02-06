Watford 'have decided on Niang'

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Watford have already decided to keep Milan forward M’Baye Niang.

After being heavily criticised for performances in a Rossoneri shirt, the 22-year-old has exploded onto the Premier League scene with a goal and an assist on Saturday against Burnley.

Playing under Walter Mazzarri, the former Inter boss admitted to the Press that he is treating Niang “as if he were my son”.

The Hornets are able to purchase the player for €15.5m in the summer, an option that was written into the official loan agreement.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hertfordshire-based club have already made up their mind to pay the fee in order to complete the deal in the summer.

