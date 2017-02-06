L'Equipe: Juve eyeing Lacazette

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are looking at Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports in the French Press.

The 25-year-old French international has drawn headlines with 18 goals in as many games for the Ligue 1 side this term, and has been linked with a move to various clubs including Arsenal.

Today’s edition of L’Equipe reports that Juve are keen to bring Lacazette to Turin this summer, in order to further reinforce their attack.

The player’s current deal runs out in 2019 with the player valued at around €40m, but the same report suggests the club are looking to extend his contract and insert a release clause of up to €70m.

Despite this, the Lyon academy youth product confirmed that he would leave the club at the end of the season in a recent interview.

"I think it's come, the right moment," the Frenchman admitted to Canal+.

"I think this summer will be the right time for a change of scenery and to discover something else, always with the idea of moving forward and improving.

"I'm going to keep working with the hope that good opportunities will come along this summer."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.