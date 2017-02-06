Caceres has Southampton medical

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres could join former Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini at Southampton.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Bianconeri last summer, but moves to Trabzonspor and Fiorentina broke down after the medical stage of the transfer.

Milan were the latest club to deal with the player, but after an extensive medical the move ultimately collapsed due to wage demands.

Reports suggested that the player wanted €1.5m for six months, but the Rossoneri were only willing to pay half this fee.

Now, according to Sky Sport Italia, the Uruguayan is undergoing a medical with Southampton after Sunderland tried unsuccessfully to broker a deal.

