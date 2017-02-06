Moratti unhappy with Rizzoli

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti claims referee Nicola Rizzoli was “certainly not tolerant” in the Derby d’Italia but is confident Inter can still reach the Champions League.

Sunday’s showdown between Inter and Juventus was marred by off-ball incidents, which amounted to Ivan Perisic’s red card and subsequently a 1-0 defeat for the Nerazzurri.

“Rizzoli was certainly not tolerant,” the Beneamata’s former President told Premium Sport.

“A draw would’ve been fairer, but Pioli’s team can still reach the Champions League.”

