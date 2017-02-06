Kalinic & Saponara out of Roma

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa has confirmed that Nikola Kalinic and Riccardo Saponara will both miss Fiorentina’s Serie A clash with Roma on Tuesday.

A medical report released by Fiorentina after Sousa’s Press conference read how Kalinic was struggling with “blunt-force trauma” in his right knee, although he had resumed light training, while Saponara was still recovering from an ankle injury, albeit in its final stages.

“We want to score a goal more than our opponents to win, and this is the ambition that I try to pass on to my lads,” the Coach explained.

“We mustn’t change our mentality between home games and those away, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment.

“We need to be effective and take our chances early to possibly orchestrate the game in our favour.

“Nikola won’t be called. Saponara will also not be there. Babacar and Kalinic have different characteristics, we know this and that whoever goes on the pitch will adapt to the players we have up front. Tatarusanu and Gonzalo Rodriguez will be called instead.

“Bernardeschi and Chiesa? The more good things they do is to their credit. They always make themselves available in trying to improve. The team have also helped them, as well as my staff.

“Roma? Tomorrow will be a different game to Pescara, who didn’t allow us to find their goal as all their players were defending.

“Roma have great qualities, especially on the break. They score goals and are strong on the wings.

“They understand what spaces should occupy and for those who defend, it’s complicated for them to deal with.

“They’ve changed formation and structure since the first game, but we can defend well and attack even better.

“Do we have to play like we did against Juventus? Both teams are different, however we know that the Roma will cause problems for us, so I definitely want to see the same spirit and intensity.

“Coaches? It’s great to be in Italy, coaching in this League and facing such good Coaches. If I’ve brought something new myself, I’d be really happy.

“Totti? I’ve said it before, he’s the stuff of fairy tale. The best part of football is playing it, so long as he feels like himself, he must continue.

“He has a lot to give to Roma as a player, plus as a character in the team and at the club.”

