NEWS
Monday February 6 2017
Anderson next for Cannavaro?
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly preparing a €50m assault on Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Chinese club have switched their attentions to Anderson after being rejected by Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic.

However, the website notes it is unlikely Lazio will let the Brazilian leave “at least until the end of the season”.

Despite scoring just three goals this season, Anderson has recorded an impressive 10 assists in only 23 appearances.

