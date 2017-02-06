‘Kondogbia only behind Pogba’

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s brother claims the Inter midfielder is on par with Toni Kroos and Sergio Busquets as the only playmakers behind Paul Pogba.

Kondogbia has worked his way back into Inter’s first team after being frozen out by former Coach Frank de Boer, and his older sibling Evans – who plys his trade in Serie D – feels he is among the best deep-lying midfielders in world football.

“Criticism? It doesn’t break him down. Geoffrey is a guy who doesn’t go out, he trains well and eats properly,” the striker told So Foot.

“His relationship with De Boer? When he was experiencing that situation with Frank de Boer, I asked him what had happened and he replied, ‘nothing, he’s a good Coach, I just didn’t re-enter his plans’.

“He was really serene and so was I because I know that he’s a world-class player. My only concern with him is injuries.

“When things weren’t going well for him at Inter, three great Coaches called me.

“Geoffrey has great mental strength and impresses me. He left home when was 11 and at 23 he’s about to become a father for the second time.

“Comparisons with Pogba? They are two different players, but I couldn’t call all the newspapers to explain football to them.

“I’ve seen them say that he’s done poorly at Inter, yet I’ve read his statistics on dribbling, successful passes and recovered balls...

“Pogba is the best in the world in his position, Geoffrey comes after him, alongside Toni Kroos and Sergio Busquets.

“They are guys who make their teams play, win back many balls but don’t score much.”

