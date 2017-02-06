Cuadrado: Fantastic but lucky!

By Football Italia staff

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado says that while his goal against Inter was “fantastic”, it was also “a bit lucky”.

Cuadrado’s half-volley from outside the box just before half-time won Sunday’s Derby d’Italia, and the winger gave his take on his wonder strike, as well as urging Juve to keep going.

“It was a fantastic goal. Then I had a bit of luck because I had a 1/10 chance of scoring,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We all stay after training for more kicking and shooting practice, and this time I was lucky enough to take [my shot] well and I’m very happy because we got the [right] result, which is the most important thing.

“I think it’s a very important victory for us. Every game is important and we must keep trying to pick up results because we know the teams behind us are chasing us and we have to try to stay as far away from them as possible.”

