‘Rizzoli mediocre & a coward!’

By Football Italia staff

Former Serie A referee Rosario Lo Bello has slammed Nicola Rizzoli for his “mediocre and cowardly” performance in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday.

Rizzoli came under fire from Inter fans for his refusal to award the Nerazzurri two penalties and decision to send off Ivan Perisic, prompting fierce criticism from Lo Bello – son of legendary referee Concerto Lo Bello but nonetheless a respected Serie A referee in his own right during the 1980s.

“Rizzoli? He’s a mediocre referee,” he told ItaSportPress.it.

“All the matches that he officiates are always full of errors, which confirms that he is truly mediocre, despite him officiating many finals.

“I call him the ‘Don Abbondio’ [a cowardly character in Italian literature] of Italian referees.

“Then, with Juve, he makes so many errors that on social media, [people] put him in a Juventus shirt.

“Rizzoli is the same referee that said Bonucci didn’t headbutt him. But he was expecting a kiss from Juventus defender?”

